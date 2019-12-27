Bonanza Fuel LLC buys Nome Outfitters

An era came to an end last week when Nome Outfitters moved its inventory out of the store on 120 1st Avenue and into its new home at Bonanza’s Anvil City Station. Hunters and sportsmen will be able to buy their hunting licenses, fishing gear, Xtra Tuffs and bunny boots at the same place they fuel up the pickup. Bonanza Fuel, a subsidiary of Sitnasuak Native Corporation, acquired the long-time Nome supplier of outdoor goods Nome Outfitters and will reopen the store on Monday, Dec. 23, at the company’s Anvil City Station. “We are looking forward to growing Nome Outfitters with new products and committed to continuing local values with customers,” said Bonanza Fuel CEO Scot Henderson.

The Nome Outfitters in its new location will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Space next to the Bonanza Express convenience store has been remodeled to house the store.

“Nome Outfitters was started by John Elmore in Icy View in 1977 and he ran it for 19 years,” said former owner Mark Johnson. “I have owned the business since 1996. Nome Outfitters has primarily served families, subsistence hunters and fishermen in Nome and the surrounding villages with outdoor gear for the past 42 years. Nome Outfitters has a history of employing long-term local employees and we are very appreciative for their service to the community and region. I am pleased and feel very confident that Bonanza Fuel, LLC will carry on this long tradition of providing needed supplies and excellent customer service.”

The new store will expand with an appliance department featuring freezers, TVs, cell phones, and furniture. And they will sell Alaska Fish and Game licenses along with subsistence permits, stamps, and big game tags. Not part of the business was the gun selling. Mark Johnson will continue to sell guns and ammunition under the business name Nome Guns.