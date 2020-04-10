Bear hunt closed, then partially re-opened

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed the spring bear hunt to both residents and non-residents and then after some thought re-opened the resident hunt. The explanation for the closure was to reduce non-critical travel during the COVID-19 virus pandemic. On April 1 they rescinded the resident closure and requested that all hunters abide by all health mandates issued by the state, including social distancing and avoidance of interstate travel.

Bear hunting for subsistence in Unit 22 does happen, but not in big numbers, according to ADF&G’s Bill Dunker. The subsistence brown bear hunt is RB699. “This hunt requires that all edible meat be salvaged for human consumption and the hide and skull need not be sealed unless removed from a subsistence area or presented for commercial tanning,” said Dunker. “The liberalized seasons and bag limits adopted by the board allow most subsistence users interested in harvesting a bear for subsistence purposes to do so under the general season brown bear hunting regulations in Unit 22.”

Non-resident hunters are required by Alaska law to be accompanied by a licensed guide or a resident relative 19-years-old or older within a second degree of kindred. As there are several guide outfitters providing guided hunts in Unit 22 for non-resident brown bear hunters, their business prospects will be affected by the closure.

In an advisory from Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang he tells hunters that state issued travel mandates specify that instate travel between communities is prohibited except in support of critical infrastructure or for critical personal needs. The State of Alaska has not identified hunting as a critical personal need. Because of this, all hunting activities with the exception of subsistence must stick to the mandates that limit travelling from community to community. ADF&G will in the near future be issuing details about the conduct during hunts in the coming days.

The primary consideration, says Vincent-Lang, is public health. They speak of “flattening the curve” by keeping people hunkered down and not traveling. “These are unprecedented times and we are taking uncharted steps to protect the well-being of Alaskans. I’d rather err on the side of caution and take a step too far, rather than come up short and cost fellow Alaskans their lives,” Vincent-Lang said.