Arctic issues discussed at Biden-Putin summit

By Julia Lerner

Both President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed interest in cooperation and developing relationships in the Arctic following their Geneva summit last week.

Though the U.S. and Russia have often-icy relations, the two leaders discussed Arctic development and militarization extensively during the historic summit on June 16.

“We agreed to work together there because it’s as much interest – Russia’s interest as ours,” Biden said in a press conference. “And to how we can ensure the Arctic remains a region of cooperation rather than conflict. I caught part of President’s – Putin’s press conference, and he talked about the need for us to be able to have some kind of modus operandi where we dealt with making sure the Arctic was, in fact, a free zone.”

Over the last several years, Russia has ramped up its military presence in the region, developing the largest icebreaking fleet in the world and conducting large show-of-force military trainings in the Bering Strait. Last summer, Russian navy ships took U.S. fishing vessels by surprise during military exercises featuring live missile fire within a few nautical miles of the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone.

Putin said the concerns regarding Russian militarization in the region are “absolutely unfounded,” during a press conference following the summit. “I told our colleagues that I see no reason for concern. On the contrary, I am deeply convinced that we can cooperate and must cooperate in this direction. I do not see any problem [in the region] that we cannot solve.”

But Alaskan lawmakers are wary of Putin’s calls for cooperation.

“There’s no reason we should trust the statement of Vladimir Putin when he says he doesn’t want to militarize the Arctic,” Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan told the Nugget in a phone interview. “He’ll say that, but he’s going to continue building that presence up. What matters to him is not words, but demonstrations of power.”

“Ensuring the Arctic remains a zone of peace has always been a priority,” Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski told the Nugget. “I remain concerned about the militarization of the Arctic Region, which is why I’ve advocated for more robust diplomacy dedicated to the Arctic while also promoting transparent military to military and government to government dialogue. Time and time again, the Arctic has been a place where our two nations—Russia and the U.S.—have been able to find common ground.”

Sullivan says the expansion of the Port of Nome will be significant for Alaskan infrastructure and military presence in the region.

“We’re correspondingly building up our infrastructure, coast guard and other military capabilities,” he said. “Finally, finally our national government is recognizing the strategic importance, military importance of the Arctic. We’re finally making progress with more military assets and more coast guard assets and importantly, in Nome, progress on the infrastructure and deepwater port.”

Sullivan’s concerns, though, extend far beyond the militarization of the region. In an interview with the Nugget, he expressed concerns regarding economic, environmental and resource development.

“The northern route across the Arctic is going to witness a significant increase in commercial vessel traffic,” Sullivan said. “The Russians have said the Arctic is going to be the next Suez Canal, and they want to control it. I don’t think it’s in our interest to have them controlling all of that. Commercial interests, the shorter sea routes, the massive amount of resources, critical minerals, oil and gas, that are in the Arctic. These are the interests beyond just the national security interests that are really important to Alaska, and I would argue are really important to America.”

In the Bering Strait, local residents witness increasing U.S.-Russian military interaction firsthand.

“The Coast Guard has noticed an increase in all maritime traffic in the Arctic region in recent years, to include military, research, shipping, fishing, and recreational vessels as the ice-free season lasts longer and new sea lanes open,” explained Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer LCDR Scott McCann. “The Coast Guard is uniquely positioned to provide active and committed leadership to institutions contributing to a conflict-free Arctic, for example, the Arctic Council and the Arctic Coast Guard Forum, and by maintaining an effective working relationship with our Canadian and Russian neighbors.”

The U.S. Coast Guard plays a significant role in the Bering Strait region, and is responsible during emergency scenarios, including Search and Rescues and to enforce fishery laws.

“The Coast Guard is responsible for search and rescue operations in areas subject to our jurisdiction, and because emergency scenarios can happen anywhere, we have agreements in place with foreign entities to coordinate search and rescue operations along shared lines of jurisdiction,” McCann said. “As such, the Coast Guard has an agreement with the Russian Border Guard to provide a coordinated response to an event along our shared maritime border, and communications would flow, as periodically exercised, from command center to command center.”

Murkowski stressed the importance of working with other Arctic nations to address problems facing the community and hopes the Biden administration will work towards maintaining peace.

In May, the senator attended the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting and was able to participate in broad discussions on issues facing the region. “[I] was able to witness Arctic nations come together to focus on issues of mutual interest and concern,” she told the Nugget. “Having the space and ability for Arctic nations to work toward common goals and commit to ensuring the Arctic Region remains a zone of peace is imperative. Both President Biden and President Putin spoke to the importance of keeping the Arctic free of conflict – let’s hold them to it.”