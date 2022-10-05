Another storm on its way to Bering Strait region

By Megan Gannon

Just three weeks after ex-typhoon Merbok brought severe impacts to Western Alaska, another unusual storm is on its way to the Bering Strait region. The storm threatens to produce high winds and high water, though the most severe effects will be felt along the coastlines north of Nome.

“Whatever recovery is going to be needed in the storm that's heading our way, we are prepared to deal with that,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday afternoon in a press conference intended to raise awareness about the latest storm and offer updates on Merbok recovery efforts.

A low over northeastern Russia is tracking north and expected to move into the western portions of the Chukchi Sea Wednesday and into Thursday, said David Kramer with the National Weather Service’s Alaska Environmental Science and Services Integration Center.

Storms that impact Alaska’s northwest coastline typically start in the Bering Sea and then weaken as they track north, Kramer told reporters.

“This storm is unique in that it is going to continue to get stronger as it moves into the western portions of Chukchi Sea,” he said. “So, for that area for this time of year, this will be one of the strongest storms that we have seen.”

Much of northwestern Alaska could expect to see 30-40 mph winds out of the south, with gusts up to 65 or 70 mph. Kramer said the hardest hit areas are going to be Point Lay to Point Hope in the North Slope, with gusts up to 75 mph.

According to the latest available NWS update, minor coastal flooding is expected in parts of the southern Seward Peninsula, and a coastal flood advisory remains in effect from midnight Wednesday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

“As far as the coastal flooding, it's going to be lower than it was with the remnants of ex-Merbok in the Norton Sound area,” Kramer said. “However, we are going to see still significant wave heights are 3 to 4 feet in many of those locations above normal high tide that could have impacts to infrastructure, roads, fish camps, hunting camps, anything near the water.”

In its latest advisory, the NWS said that “significant erosion” is possible in Golovin, one of the worst-hit areas by ex-Merbok.

“West of Golovin, high surf is anticipated,” said the advisory, which also noted that the old runway may be inundated. “Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 5 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected with the high tides early Thursday morning, and again Friday morning then remain high through early Saturday.”

The notices are starker for communities farther north, which were spared the worst impacts of ex-Merbok but now may face similar destructive conditions. Coastal flood warnings are in place from Shishmaref to Utqiagvik. The NWS warnings say that low lying areas will flood and significant erosion is expected: “Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast will occur. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. In Shishmaref, flooding is possible along low lying areas along the lagoon and the beach and significant erosion is expected on the ocean side. In Kivalina, flooding is expected along the lagoon, and significant erosion and possible flooding will occur along the ocean side.”

Rick Thoman, Alaska Climate Specialist at the International Arctic Research Center at UAF, told The Nome Nugget that he did not expect the Nome area to experience the same destructive conditions that it did three weeks ago. But he had another worry: “Given all the erosion that ex-Merbok caused, my concern is that we might get erosion impacts that that we aren't expecting because things were changed so much.”

The latest storm comes amid hurried recovery and rebuilding efforts.

In his summary of the major infrastructure repair work, Dunleavy noted that the Nome-Council Highway work is ongoing, while in Elim, Front Street is being repaired and reinforced and its road out to Moses Point is being rebuilt. He added that in Golovin, the community using the sand collected from the storm to rebuild berms on the beach at the spit

Ryan Anderson, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities, told reporters that his employees and partners were moving on an “accelerated timeframe” to have the roads in Nome and the surrounding Bering Sea communities “very well addressed” by October 15. Anderson said DOT&PF has placed “assessment resources” in areas expected to be hit by the next storm.

“As the storm progresses and we learn more, we'll be able to quickly identify where the erosion problems are on the roads, the airports, and we also have our local contractors positioned each in each community that will also provide us information that then progresses,” Anderson said.

The military already had over 170 personnel deployed in areas affected by ex-Merbok, said Maj. Gen. Torrence W. Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and the commissioner of Alaska’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. He added that the current military response was “the largest off the road system response in many decades,” and though it is now winding down, his office is anticipating the next storm.

“Should it be needed, we're preparing the armories today in Nome, Kotzebue and Utqiagvik,” Saxe said. “So the same thing will happen. We'll get the forces out there, the helicopters will be out there, and then depending on the damage, we'll get the forces out to the various communities that need help.”