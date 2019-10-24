AC store burglarized

Folks who drove up to the Nome Alaska Commercial store Saturday for early shopping or maybe to grab a breakfast sandwich before work, found snow floating down on a number of Nome Police Dept. vehicles and the entrances secured by yellow crime scene tape.

Inside, NPD Chief Bob Estes and three officers worked the early morning break-in at the store, which delayed store opening for shopping until noon Saturday, but kept the liquor department locked all day until store closing time.

Monday afternoon NPD arrested Christopher Gandia, 19, as a suspect later charged on Burglary Second Degree, Theft Second Degree, and Criminal Mischief Third Degree, all Class C Felonies, according to NPD Investigator Gray Harrison. Additionally, Gandia faces four misdemeanor charges on violating conditions of release relating to past offenses. The thefts included liquor, women’s apparel, cigarettes and electronics, according to Harrison, who said Gandia allegedly kicked in the door to gain access. Some merchandise has been recovered, according to a NPD police release.

Harrison and Officer Cordell Murray followed up on the crime and with the help of surveillance tape identified Gandia as a primary suspect. Monday Gandia was in custody at Anvil Mountain Correctional Center, held without bail. His felony first appearance in court was slated for Tuesday, Oct. 22.