House District 39 bucks Alaska-wide trend by voting for Harris

At press time, most precincts have reported their results to the Alaska Division of Elections, and unofficial results give a glimpse of how Alaskans voted.

According to unofficial results last updated on November 8, 257,648 Alaskans out of 611,078 registered voters cast their ballots, for a total voter turnout rate of 42.2 percent.

In the race for president, Donald Trump won Alaska’s three electoral votes, beating Kamala Harris by a margin of 15 percentage points.

In House Districts 39, however, 51.3 percent voted for Harris/Walz and 39.8 percent for Trump/Vance.

The race for Alaska’s lone seat in Congress between incumbent Mary Peltola and challenger Nick Begich has yet to be decided as of press time.

Ballot measure 1, which will raise minimum wage and protect workers sick leave, was passed with 56.6 percent of the vote.

Ballot measure 2, seeking to repeal ranked choice voting, narrowly succeeded, with only 4,000 total votes making the difference statewide.

All four supreme court justices were retained with significant margins.

Donny Olson (D), the only person running for senate in District T, was re-elected, with over 97 percent of the vote, although there were 135 write-ins.

Incumbent Neal Foster (D) beat Tyler Ivanoff (AIP) for the state house, winning 57.6 percent of the vote.

The final results won’t be known until November 20 when the state tabulates the ranked choice elections.

“Things went smoothly,” Carol Beecher, Alaska Director of Elections, wrote in an email to the Nugget on Thursday. “The only precinct we still need to hear from for complete results is Savoonga.”

By November 11, Savoonga’s results were in.

In the Bering Strait and Norton Sound region, Elim had the highest voter turnout. It was the only precinct in the region where over half of all registered voters turned out.

Wales had the lowest turnout, with only eight voters, or a 12.5 percent turnout. Polls opened late in Wales on Election Day because nobody opened the polling place until a replacement poll worker could be found in the late afternoon.

The race for the Alaska State House was particularly divided by community in the region. In House District 39, the majority of voters in Gambell, Savoonga, Stebbins, Unalakleet, Shaktoolik, Koyuk, Teller, Brevig Mission, and Shishmaref voted for Ivanoff, while the other precincts voted for Foster. Further south in the district, St Mary’s also voted for Ivanoff. Each candidate won the majority of the votes in their hometowns: Ivanoff winning around 65 percent in Shishmaref, and Foster winning 66 and 67 percent in Nome’s two precincts.

Every precinct in the Bering Strait voted overwhelmingly for Mary Peltola for the U.S. House of Representatives. John Wayne Howe of the Alaska Independence Party won 15 percent of the votes on St. Lawrence Island and won more than 5 percent in every community except for Teller, Unalakleet, and Shaktoolik.

Savoonga was the only community in the region to vote “no” on ballot Measure 1, and one of only two communities to do so in Western Alaska. In all other communities in the region, around two-thirds of voters or more voted “yes,” except Brevig Mission, where only 58 percent voted yes.

The majority of voters in Koyuk, Diomede, and Savoonga voted “yes” to repealing ranked choice voting, while Teller’s vote on the issue was tied. While in Alaska, the vote was close, it was not close in the Bering Strait and Norton Sound region, favoring keeping ranked choice voting.

In the presidential race, the majority of voters in Elim, Shaktoolik and Koyuk voted for Trump. In Gambell, St. Michael and Stebbins, 50 percent or less voted for Trump, but he still won more voters than Harris because of third party voters. In Nome’s second precinct, which includes outlying communities, the same happened in reverse: Harris won 49.74 percent of the vote, to Trump’s 41.94 percent. In the first precinct, Harris had 51.34 percent of the vote, to Trump’s 41.95 percent. In all other precincts in the region, the majority voted for Harris.

Among third party candidates, Robert F. Kennedy and Cornel West got the most votes in the region.

For complete results, please visit www.elections.alaska.gov.