Fifty graduate from Nome’s Northwest Campus
Graduates from Kawerak’s GED program all the way up to a University of Alaska PhD recipient gathered at Old St. Joe’s Thursday evening to celebrate the fruits of their hard work. “We have them all here tonight,” said Bob Metcalf, Director of the Northwest Campus. In between the GEDs and the PhD were occupational endorsements, certificates, associate degrees, bachelors and masters degrees.
The lone PhD went to Julie Raymond-Yakoubian. “The highest degree offered by the university system is the PhD and we have one PhD to be hooded this evening,” said University Vice Chancellor Evon Peter, who conferred the degrees. “She decided to pursue her PhD in anthropology after moving to Nome to work for Kawerak in order to be more effective in collaborating with tribes on cultural heritage projects. She was strongly motivated through her work with the Native Village of Elim to collaborate with the community to document the Elim’s people’s knowledge and experiences related to salmon, subsistence and identity.” Vice Chancellor Peter quoted Raymond-Yakoubian: “In the Bering Strait region our communities have a rich depth of knowledge about the world in our elders and other traditional knowledge holders. I strongly encourage people of all ages to seek that knowledge out and apply it to their lives.” The title of her doctoral thesis is “Salmon, Cosmology, and Identity in Elim Alaska.”
Bob Metcalf has given over thirty years of service to the Northwest Campus and every speaker acknowledged his contribution. He will be retiring at the end of June. “He’s leaving this campus in one of the best conditions you can leave a rural campus not only with $7 millions in renovations to the campus but he’s really helped to situate the campus in a good way for the transition to new leadership,” said Vice Chancellor Peter. Thunderous applause shook the building.
To the GED graduates Peter said “My path wasn’t an easy path, either. I ended dropping out of high school. I was in your seat at one point in time, working through to complete my GED.” He spoke of the long and circuitous path he took to his high position at the university. It took him 12 years to complete his masters.
“It’s wonderful we have everything from GED to PhD today.”
“It’s a great evening, it’s one of celebration, and I’m honored just to be a part of it,” said Ron Huffman, Director of Kawerak’s Adult Basic Education program. Huffman thanked Norton Sound Economic Development Corporation for their support. He thanked the Bering Strait School District for providing lodging and classroom space for instructors who travel out to bush locations to deliver intensive study courses. “Kudos to the Bering Strait School District,” he said. Addressing the graduates he said that their new degree will open new doors. “Employment opportunities, vocational training, and post secondary education. Kawerak can help you move on to those next steps. I don’t want you to think the GED is the end. The GED is only the beginning for you. Take advantage of these opportunities.” He urged them to always dream big, look to the future, take risks, and don’t be afraid to fail. “Find something to believe in and when you do work for it and sacrifice for it. Always believe in something. If you’re not passionate about something in your life then you’re missing out.” The GED recipients got their certificates with a chorus of walrus barks from the crowd.
Occupational endorsements are focused, specific training programs designed to give students the knowledge and the training to be immediately employable. They also lead students into certificates and degrees. “I extend a huge appreciation to your family and your friends because I know their support was critical along this journey,” said Norton Sound Health Corporation CEO Angie Gorn, who stressed the importance of local people in providing good health care. “I extend a huge appreciation to your family and your friends because I know their support was critical along this journey.” Endorsements were awarded for certified nursing assistant training, billing and coding, ENT and ETT training, introduction to health care careers, pre-nursing courses, construction training, boiler and maintenance training and more. And community health aids, the backbone of NSHC’s web of health care.
“Norton Sound is really fortunate to have our own nursing program here in the region,” said Gorn. “We partner closely with UAF for the pre-nursing part of the program. The actual RN program is provided through the University of Alaska.”
As she received her Masters Degree in Administration of Justice Sandra Martinson stated “I appreciate the university for working with those of us who take a pause in our educational efforts, and for offering distance education. It’s never too late not to start, and not to finish.”
“Now you can move your tassels from the right to the left!” said Bob Metcalf at the end. “Thank you for supporting the educational pursuits of family and friends.”
Ron Horner led the assembled crowd in the singing of the Alaska Flag Song and everybody adjourned for the receiving line, to take photos of the graduates, and for refreshments.
2019 NWC Graduates:
Doctor of Philosophy
Julie Raymond-Yakoubian, Anthropology
Master’s Degrees
Sandra Martinson, Master of Arts, Justice Administration
Amber Otton, Master of Education, Secondary Education
Cassie McDonald*, Master of Education, Educational Leadership (UAS)
Nicholas Brian Walston*, Master of Education, Educational Leadership (UAS)
Post Baccalaureate and Graduate Certificates
Heather Godshall*, Gr. Cert., Post-Baccalaureate K-12 Special
Education Licensure: Additional Endorsement
Amber Otton, Gr. Cert., Secondary Education: Initial Teacher Certification Program
Baccalaureate Degrees
Boyd T. Branch, Bachelor of Arts, Justice
Georgia Durden*, Bachelor of Arts, Russian Studies
Krysta Kauer, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work
Associate Degrees
Colleen Stymeist-Wood, A.A.S., Applied Business Management
Richelle Horner, A.A.S., Nursing (UAA)
Mary Ruud, A.A.S., Nursing (UAA)
Colette Topkok, A.A.S., Nursing (UAA)
Rebecca Sherman-Luce*, A.A., General Program
Emma Weyiouanna, A.A., General Program
Certificates
Helen Eningowuk, Cert., Community Health
Jacki Johnson, Cert., Community Health
Maasingah Nakak, Cert., Community Health
Katrina Raymond, Cert., Community Health
Kallie King, Cert., Pre-nursing
Lori Hughes, Cert., Tribal Management
Hattie Keller, Cert., Tribal Management
Occupational Endorsements
Nancy Analoak, O.E., Administrative Assistant
Ariana Musich*, O.E., Administrative Assistant
Jessica Oleson*, O.E., Administrative Assistant
Janelle Pootoogooluk, O.E., Administrative Assistant
Talitha Thompson, O.E., Administrative Assistant
Beverly Tran, O.E., Administrative Assistant
AnnaMarie Adams, O.E., Certified Nurse Aide
Rebecca Horton*, O.E., Certified Nurse Aide
Ilene Koonooka, O.E., Certified Nurse Aide
Kristy Kuzuguk*, O.E., Certified Nurse Aide
Digna Andrews, O.E., Facility Maintenance
Chase Gray, O.E., Facility Maintenance
James Musich, O.E., Facility Maintenance
Isaac Okleasik III, O.E., Facility Maintenance
Rhonda Sparks*, O.E., Facility Maintenance
Brendon Tran, O.E., Facility Maintenance
Cordell Murray*, O.E., Law Enforcement (UAS)
Justin Stein*, O.E., Law Enforcement (UAS)
Clarissa Nakak, O.E., Medical Coding
Deilah Johnson, O.E., Sustainable Energy
General Education Diplomas
Geneva Anowlic-Okitkon, Nome
Tami Horton, Nome
Candice Koozaata, Gambell
Walter Nayokpuk, Shishmaref
Travis Tocktoo, Brevig Mission
Brandon Walker, Nome