Council passes budget amendments in first reading

By Diana Haecker

The Nome Common Council in Monday’s regular meeting barely making quorum with only Mark Johnson, Scot Henderson, Sigvanna Tapqaq and Cameron Piscoya present. With Mayor John Handeland absent and excused, Mark Johnson presided over the meeting. The council breezed through a light agenda, passing in first reading budget amendments for the general fund municipal budget, the school debt service fund, the special revenue fund, capital projects fund, construction capital projects fund and the port of Nome general and capital project funds.

The council also passed a resolution setting the date for the Board of Equalization to May 3 through May 5.

Also without much discussion did the council approve of a 3.5 percent salary raise for City of Nome employees who are not covered by the collective bargaining agreement. Those positions are the NPD Police Chief and his deputy, the Finance Director, the currently vacant position of Museum Director, the executive assistant to the city manager, port director, harbormaster, parks and recreation director, building inspector and the human resources director.

In the city manager’s report, Glenn Steckman said that the city is looking to hire police department dispatchers, police officers and port personnel. With the resignation of longtime Port Director Joy Baker, Steckman said the position will be advertised next week. NPD Deputy Chief Robert Pruckner has informed Steckman that he won’t renew his contract at the end of June.

Steckman also asked the Council to move their regular meeting scheduled for February 27 to March 6 as he will accompany Mayor John Handeland and Port Director Joy Baker on a trip to Washington D.C. to meet with federal agencies and the Alaska Congressional delegation to advocate for Nome priorities. The trip will be from February 26 to March 1.

Steckman reported that there were problems with the water and sewer lines at Old St. Joe’s that needed to be fixed and that pool activities have been disrupted due to school at Nome-Beltz undergoing wiring upgrades.

With the Iron Dog snowmachine race heading toward Nome starting on Friday, Steckman highlighted a safety seminar and training event to take place on Monday, at 6 p.m. at the Mini Convention Center.

After having been closed since the ex-typhoon Merbok hit Nome, Steckman announced the reopening of the Polar Cub restaurant, Polar Bar and the return of the renters to their apartments.

Port news

Steckman reported that Mayor Handeland, Baker and he have met with US Army Corps of Engineers officials from the Anchorage office recently and confirmed that bids for the first phase of the port expansion would go out later this fall. Port Director Baker, in her report, added that subcontractors for PND have submitted paperwork to obtain a permit from the National Marine Fisheries Service that authorizes incidental and unintentional take of marine mammals during construction. Baker said they took over the permit application from the Corps, as the Corps was lagging behind on the application. The permit application has been submitted in Dec. 2022 and in her report, Baker said NMFS has already provided comments and the agency’s questions have already been responded to. There is no timeline on the approval of this permit.

The Corps, Baker said, also plans a so-called Industry Day in Anchorage for March 9, where industry partners can learn more about the Nome Port expansion project. A similar gathering has happened before, when industry was brought up to Nome to be educated on the project. Baker said that the Corps will come to Nome and are planning to hold a public meeting on the project on May 17.

Public Safety

City Manager Steckman informed the Council that calls for service to NPD are down 30 percent compared to previous years. He said there were positive results from the Sunday closure of liquor package stores. Since the beginning of this year, there were two sexual assaults reported, with one being an open case.

The Public Safety Advisory Committee met last week and heard updates from Sgt. Gray Harrison on the NPD accredition. Harrison also announced that all communication staff except one are trained and certified by the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials. He is working with Fire Chief Jim West Jr. to get Emergency and Medical dispatchers trained and certified as well.

Public comment

Greg Knight stepped to the podium during the public comment period of the meeting and introduced himself as a new news reporter for KNOM.

The next council meeting is scheduled for March 6.