Baker rehired as Port of Nome project manager

When the Port Commission last met in May, commissioners bid farewell to longtime port employee Joy Baker. Last week, when the commission convened again after a long involuntary hiatus,Baker was back, having secured a three-year contract as project manager to oversee special projects including the expansion of the port of Nome to become a deep-draft Arctic port.

Baker updated the commission on the Nome Jetty repair at Cape Nome, clarifying that the city’s jetty facility at Cape Nome has three different projects cued up. One is the repair from storm damage with FEMA money and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has authorized the work. A second project is the proposed expansion of laydown area that the city submitted the application to the Corps, but Bering Straits Native Corporations’ Sound Quarry is doing the work. A third project is the extension of the jetty at Cape Nome, however, that project, Baker said, is on hold.

Harbormaster Lucas Stotts reported that Senator Lisa Murkowski was in town in August and did a quick tour of the port, several science groups were touring the facility, Rasmuson Foundation grantmakers visited the port as well and this summer saw representatives from NOAA and the U.S. Coast Guard checking out the port facilities. Baker added that the new Division Commander from the Pacific Division of the Army Corps of Engineers came to Nome for a familiarization tour.

As for the port expansion, the Army Corps issued a request for proposals in February to secure a contractor for the project, with a submission deadline in June. A decision was anticipated for July but a contract award is now pushed back to the end of the year. “That part of the project is totally out of our control,” Baker said. “They still indicate a 2025 construction season. We will see.”

Stotts reported that the cruiseship Roald Amundsen did damage to the West Gold dock when the ship rode out the August 20-22 storm inside the port and banged up the sheetpile nine feet deep and 14 sheets wide.

PND Engineers came to Nome on August 23 to evaluate the damage and proposed the scope of work. Just the inspection, the repair design and construction administration and inspection runs a bill up to $24,144, without the actual construction costs. Stotts said that the ship company will be footing the entire bill. The commission voted on recommending the PND proposal to the Nome Common Council to act on.

The commission also briefly discussed the Port of Nome Tariff Rate Study and Analysis prepared by Northern Economics, a document that reviews the operational and financial activities of the port as well as projecting forecasts of commodity movements and vessel traffic through 2035. Commissioners saw the need to udpate the chapter on subsistence activities. Chair Charlie Lean recommended that commissioners study the document and address it in the next meeting.

During commissioner’s comments Commissioner Lean said that it reflects poorly on the commission not having been able to make quorum for five months. “We should try to make those meetings,” he said. Interim City Manager Brooks Chandler said that there is a recognized procedure for that: two unexcused absences and “you’re out.”

Commissioner Gay Sheffield said that her term was up in March and she either should get reappointed or replaced but has had no guidance either way.

The next port commission meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17.