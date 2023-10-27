Athletes from eight schools compete in Nome Wrestling Invitational

Last weekend we had our very own Nome Wrestling Invitational Tournament. The tournament began Friday night and concluded around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

We would also like to give a special thanks to all the visiting teams and wrestlers that came to Nome to participate. The tournament wouldn't happen without them. The following teams were here to make our tournament happen: Galena Hawks, Savoonga High School, Kotzebue High Schoo, Shaktoolik High School, Stebbins High School, Gambell High School and Golovin High School.

The Nome Wrestling team was represented well by its 21 wrestlers. The team is made up of the following members: Seniors Jaden Jorgenson, Dalton Buffas, Son Erikson, Frank Ahnangnatoguk, Cole Gorn, Preston Otten, Michael Marvin, Kade Vandermark, Jon Smith and Ryder Magnusen; Juniors Wyatt Ahmasuk, Steve Lopez., Orson Hoogendorn and Lacey Sherman; Sophomores Young Erikson and Ben Milton; Freshmen Renee Brown, Chris Smith, Brand Bradley, Iggy Kokuluk and Conner Aningayoiu.

The coach picked 140lb Freshman Chris Smith as the wrestler of the week. Chris was the champion of his weight class after beating his opponent 6-4 in a teeth-grinding match. His opponent was an experienced and respected wrestler Rickey Paniptchuk from Shaktoolik. I assume, these two wrestlers will meet each other a few times throughout the season.

Nome had many medal placers at the tournament:

Renee Brown won first place in the 100 lb girls division and Lacey Sherman placed first in the138 lb girls.

Young Erikson placed first in the 112lb division; Brand Bradley won second in the 112lb division; Ben Milton won the 125lb division, Michael Marvin placed third in the 125lbs, Chris Smith won the 140lbs division; Son Erikson won the 145lbs division; Jaden Jorgenson won the 160lb; Orson Hoogendorn placed third in the 160lb division; Dalton Buffas won the 189lb division, Ryder Magnusen placed second 189lb and Wyatt Ahmasuk placed third in the 189lb division.

Next week a handful of wrestlers will be attending the Nikiski Top Dog tournament and the following weekend most, if not all, of the team will be attending the infamous ACS and Eagle River JV tournament.

Wrestlers continue to fundraise for their pledge drive as we continue to raise money to take as many wrestlers as possible to various tournaments throughout the state. Thank you for your continued support.

A big thanks is in order for our parents and supporters of this valuable program that made it a successful event.