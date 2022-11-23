A night of performance at Arts Council’s open mic

The Nome Arts Council organized an open mic last Friday at the Mini Convention Center, bringing Nomeites together to celebrate local talent in music and poetry.

“Nome shows up for the arts!” said Scotty Campbell of KNOM, who served as emcee. “There’s something about this place and the heart of people in Nome.”

In a benediction to open the evening, Campbell noted that the pandemic had put such events on a long pause, and the city has lost some prominent supporters of the arts since, like the late Mayor Richard Beneville. Still, he said he wanted to celebrate the “resilience of the people of Nome.”

About 15 acts performed in total. Local groups like the Buffleheads and Landbridge Tollbooth entertained the packed room with lively tunes.

Mary Jane Litchard and Colin Brown read original poems.

The Nome-Beltz High School Guitar Qua-tet played Bach. When Thomas Simonsson sat in front of the piano after flying in that day from Unalakleet he said, “It’s always great to play a tuned piano in rural Alaska.”