New Arrival: Fletcher Cole Menadelook

Fri, 02/23/2024 - 10:05pm admin

Wilma J. Amaktoolik and Casey E. Menadelook are proud to announce the birth of their son Fletcher Cole Menadelook, on February 2, 2024 at 7:27 p.m. at Norton Sound Regional Hospital. The baby weighed 7 lbs 5oz and was 20.5 inches in length. Siblings are Katherine Amaktoolik, 5, and Thomas Menadelook, 3. Maternal grandparents are Sherri Lewis and Frank Amaktoolik Sr. Paternal grandparents are the late Thomas and Francene Menadelook.

 

