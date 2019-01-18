First baby of the year 2019

The region’s first baby of the year waited nearly two weeks into 2019 to make an appearance. For mother Becky Waghiyi of Savoonga, however, Neviya Eve Newhall's birth on January 13 at Norton Sound Regional Hospital was earlier than scheduled.

Becky Waghiyi was due to give birth at the end of the month, but she had a feeling she would deliver early. She saw and felt the signs, and sure enough, she only waited in Nome for nine days before Neviyah was born.

Dr. Angela Torres helped deliver Baby Newhall at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, January 13. Neviyah weighed 7 lbs and 14 oz and was 20.5 inches long.

Neviya’s father is Raymond Newhall, and she has two older brothers, Caleb Toolie and Avery Waghiyi. Becky says the boys are looking forward to meeting their new sister.

“Both of them were more excited than anyone,” she said.

Becky says Raymond chose Neviyah’s (nah-VYE-ah) name because they liked the sound of it.

Neviyah hasn't received a traditional St. Lawrence Island Yupik name yet, but Becky believes she will when they arrive back home.

Neviyah's grandparents are Dorene Waghiyi (maternal side) and Patrick and Nina Newhall (paternal side).